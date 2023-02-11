WhatsApp To Soon Allow Users To Schedule Calls, Transcribe Voice Messages: Report

The well-liked instant messaging platform owned by technology company Meta is soon going to allow users to transcribe voice messages and even schedule calls. The company is already developing some notable features, including original quality image sharing, a view once text, companion mode, and more.

This came after a report by WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp news, and feature reporting website claimed that the users would be looking soon to allow users to schedule personal calls and transcribe the voice messages received by the user.

The aim of adding the capabilities is to allow users to connect with colleagues, friends, family, and loved ones to attend and arrange conversations, making it a direct competitor of Google Meet and Zoom, the existing calling industry giants.

Additionally, the transcribing feature would let the users transcribe the voice message, which means the platform will convert the received voice message into text format, which the receiver can read on the platform. These features would be appreciated by those users who cannot listen to the shared voice message because of various situations.

As per the screenshot shared by the WaBetaInfo, the platform will add a dedicated schedule option which will come in handy when a user taps on the call button. After which, a user can select the schedule call option and it would further ask for the title, select a date, and time for the call. Just like Google Meet, the other user would get notified after the scheduled call is set. Additionally, the users will also get notified when the call starts. This feature is visible in version 2.23.4.4 WhatsApp beta for Android.

On the other hand, the transcribed voice notes are currently under development and are very likely to be available in English only. The beta version of the update is available for iOS users and could soon be available for users in the upcoming updates in the future.