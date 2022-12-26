WhatsApp To Soon Allow Users To 'Report Status'; Know All About The New Feature

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is all set to launch yet another amazing feature using which users can report status updates on the web. The platform has been rolling out a plethora of new features to keep its platform more engaging and relatable for its users. However, this feature is already available for the beta users and is expected to soon roll out for the other users soon.

According to WABetaInfo, an independent platform that reports all the necessary WhatsApp news, the platform has worked on this feature and now users will be able to report their statuses by going to a new menu in the status section.

Just like every other feature, the users who find anything harmful, suspicious, or misleading which is actually violating the platform’s terms and conditions can be reported. With this, the report will be sent to the WhatsApp policy team for consideration and if found violating will be taken down. Reportedly, this feature would not be breaking the WhatsApp end-to-end encryption policy.

Do note that, this feature is currently under the testing phase and would be soon released for the users in the upcoming update, claims the WABetaInfo.

Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out plenty of new features for its two billion active users. This includes the call links, avatars, message yourself, communities, in-chat polls, bigger size groups, more users in group calls, reactions to the messages, and more.

Interestingly, the instant messaging platform is also working on saving you from awkward situations by announcing the new ‘Undo delete’ feature. This feature will allow the users to undo the ‘delete for me’ message in under 5 seconds.

Additionally, the platform is reportedly working on the new large heart emoji. The users will soon be able to share a bigger heart emoji with their loved ones as the feature is in the beta testing phase.