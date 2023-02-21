WhatsApp To Soon Allow iOS Beta Users To Share High-Quality Images, But There’s A Catch

POPULAR instant messaging platform WhatsApp which is known for making constant privacy updates and adding features is reportedly one step closer to providing users with a high-quality image-sharing feature in iOS users. The company is reportedly planning to add a new button within the drawing editor header for sharing high-quality images.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp news, and feature reporting website, the company is developing a feature for the iOS Beta and will add the ‘HD Button’ in the drawing editor header for the users.

Users can customise the image quality using the menu that is opened when the button is tapped. However, "Standard quality" will always be the default option for all images, so users must choose the HD option each time they want to send a new image with better quality.

Earlier, it was said that the new feature would allow users to share photos in their entirety, but it is now anticipated that the original quality will be capped at 90 percent. The new option will maintain the image dimensions while still applying light compression to the image. A future update of the application is anticipated to include the capability to control photo quality, the report added.

It was further reported that the users of Android beta users may get their hands on the feature soon after the iOS beta rollout. Additionally, desktop users are also expected to get this feature with the upcoming updates, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has also added the PiP for video calls on iOS users which will allow them to have a video conference while doing their day-to-day tasks like chatting, scrolling, or more. However, the company provided the feature to Android users a long time back.