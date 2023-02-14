WhatsApp To Soon Allow Desktop Users Share Original Quality Photos: Report

THE POPULAR instant messaging platform owned by the technology company Meta is yet again on the verge of rolling out a new feature that would let desktop users share the original quality images on the desktop.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, users now will not have to worry about the quality of the images or the resolutions after users will get their hands on the feature. When the beta testers have access to the tool, they will still be able to share photographs using the conventional compression technique, which will be helpful for individuals looking to conserve storage space, the report added.

However, the report claims that the feature is currently under development and would soon be releasing it in the upcoming updates of the desktop application in future. Notably, the platform earlier reported that the company is working on the feature for Android users. With this, the users will be able to choose the quality of the images they would want to send to the other users.

The report mentioned that the users would get to see a dedicated icon with a drawing tool header to tap on which will select the quality of the image (including the original quality option). However, the storage would come up as a problem as earlier the platform compresses the sent image by up to 70 percent in order to deliver the image in a shorter period of time.

Meanwhile, the company has been introducing a slew of new features for its vast 2 billion active users worldwide. Among the new features are a dedicated video mode, voice status, private audience picker, and status profile rings.

The company is also planning to roll out plenty of new features as reported by WaBetaInfo.