New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta-owned WhatsApp will bring message reactions via emojis to the iOS devices with the company already running beta tests for the update. The said update will be rolled out in the immediate future for both one-to-one and group messaging.

According to a report in WABetaInfo, the iOS users will soon get 22.2.72 update that will include the settings to manage the notifications for reactions. The message reaction feature will allow a user to react to a text through a set of emojis to reply with a particular emotion.

Reaction via emojis in works since Sept 2021

WhatsApp is reportedly working on the update since September last year. According to an earlier report by WABetaInfo, users will be able to react using any emoji they want. The reactions, much like Google Workplace group chat feature, won’t be anonymous.

The reaction feature will just allow a user to react via emoji through a notification toggle and not on a typical WhatsApp messaging format. Users can adjust settings for emoji reactions both for individual and group reaction settings while receiving the notifications.

“Unfortunately, it’s still not possible to react to messages, but the fact that it’s possible to manage these settings suggests that message reactions will be available very soon,” the WAbetaInfo report reads.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also reportedly working to bring message reactions on WhatsApp beta for Android as well. Additionally, on the Android side, the company has added new drawing tools, starting with two new pencils to draw on images or videos. The update is currently in deep development, and upon release could also introduce the ability to blur images.

