WhatsApp To Roll Out 'Disable Call Alerts' For Windows: Report

With over two billion active users on the application, the meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is soon expected to roll out a new feature that will let the user give an option to turn off call notifications on Windows beta.

Using this feature, a user can disable the call notifications which can be helpful during the time of presentations or while watching movies with your friends and even more. Notably, the feature is available for the beta testers with Windows 2.2250.4.0 update which is available on the Microsoft Store, suggests WABetaInfo.

How To Get This Feature On Your Device?

All you need to do is, Open WhatsApp on Windows and go to Settings. After opening Settings, visit Notifications and opt to disable the notifications for incoming WhatsApp calls.

Notably, the instant messaging platform has rolled out plenty of new features including call links, communities, blocking the screenshot of ‘View Once’ content, emoji reactions, displaying the picture on the side of groups, improved disappearing messages, enhanced sizes of groups, group calls and Snapchat like avatar.

Not only limited to it, according to the report of WAbetaInfo, but the Meta-owned platform is also going to roll out a new set of emojis including the new large animated heart emojis. This came after the platform rolled out the emojis for beta testing. Adding on to that, the user will be able to send large heart emojis to their loved ones with the new update.

Earlier, WhatsApp has rolled out a Snapchat-like Avatar feature using which the user could create a digital representation of themselves with many customisations available. Users can select their hairstyle, outfits, and more using this feature. If you wish not to create one, you can select one from the 36 pre-made custom stickers and send it in groups, or individual chats and even make it your profile picture.