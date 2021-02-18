WhatsApp is going to remove the 'Delete Account' option and replace it with a new 'logout' feature for iOS users. Also, the new feature will allow the users to connect the account with multiple devices.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Good news for all the iPhone users as WhatsApp is going to introduce new features in the application. As per WABetaInfo report, the application will remove the 'Delete Account' option and replace it with a new 'logout' feature. The new features were spotted, in a beta version of the application for iOS 2.21.30.16 for both the WhatsApp Messenger and Business versions. It will allow the WhatsApp users to log out from the different devices easily.

WABetaInfo also posted a video that showed delete account button getting replaced by log out feature. Not just this, as per the report, WhatsApp version 2.21.30.16 for iOS will allow the users to connect the account with four different devices such as Mac, iPad, desktop, etc. One can remain connected with the main WhatsApp account even without an active Internet connection on the main device.

Well, finally the prayers of WhatsApp users have come true after users requested Facebook-owned messaging app to update the delete account and multiple-device features for easy usage.

This news has come after WhatsApp announced a new security update for the desktop app and WhatsApp Web. They added this additional layer of protection for users who want to connect their WhatsApp account to a computer.

So if you want to link your WhatsApp account on desktop or WhatsApp Web, users will be asked to use their fingerprint or face unlock on their smartphone, before scanning a QR code. WhatsApp further added, "This will limit the chance that a housemate or officemate (when we have those again) can link devices to your WhatsApp account without you. This builds on our existing security measures today, which pop up a notice in your phone whenever a Web/Desktop login occurs, and the ability to unlink devices from your phone at any time."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv