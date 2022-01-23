New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp always rolls out new updated features for its app to become more user-friendly. Now the messaging app has rolled out a feature to make WhatsApp messages disappear. The messaging application will allow its users to delete their messages that will not reflect the person the message was sent to.

The app is available for both Android and Apple users, through the feature, you can set messages to disappear within a 24-hour, 7day, or 90-day period after they are sent. However, you must know that the most recent selection only controls new messages in the chat. Also, the setting will not affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat.

Users must also know that, in a group chat, any group participant can turn the disappearing messages on or off. However, a group admin can change group settings to allow only admins to turn the feature on or off. Also, if a user will check WhatsApp in the said duration, the messages will automatically be deleted from the chats.

As per WhatsApp, if user replies to a tagged disappearing message that, the quoted text might text remain in the chats. If it is forwarded to chat with disappearing messages, the message will disappear how ever if the feature is off, it will not vanish.

Here's How to enable WhatsApp disappearing messages on iPhone and Android:

-Open the WhatsApp chat

-Tap the contact's name whose messages you want to make disappear.

-Tap the disappearing messages. If prompted, then tap continue.

-Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days period to make it disappear.

Here's how to disable disappearing messages from Android and iPhone:

- Click on the WhatsApp chat.

-Tap the contact's name

-Tap the disappearing messages. If prompted, tap continues.

-Then select off. Use the same step for making group messages disappear.

Posted By: Ashita Singh