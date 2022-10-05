WhatsApp To Now Block Screenshots In ‘View Once Mode’

Users of WhatsApp Beta can make sure that nobody is taking a screenshot of images or videos which they have sent using view-once mode. The update came through WAbetaInfo, which said the change was confirmed in WhatsApp beta Android version 2.22.22.3 this week.

Message Privately with multiple built-in layers of protection on WhatsApp. End-to-end Encryption, Online Presence, Two-Step Verification and more.#MessagePrivately — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 3, 2022

WhatsApp has been working on this feature on both the iOS and Android versions for the past 2 months. The users using the beta version of Android have this feature and it is expected that this feature would roll out soon as an update.

WhatsApp has recently launched the feature known as ‘View Once’ which allows everyone to send photos and videos which can be only viewed once. The problem with this feature was that people were taking a screenshot of that particular picture or video and saving it on their device. With this particular update, users will not be able to take screenshots of any ‘View Once’ content.

Not allowing people to take screenshots of view once messages are important otherwise providing this feature was pointless. Just like Snapchat does, If not blocking, at least the user should have been informed about the screenshot having been taken. Additionally, the report states that anyone can take screenshots on a second device so the user still has to be cautious while using this feature.

WhatsApp has recently released a number of updates that offer more features. You can freeze WhatsApp messages for up to two days. It is now available to his iOS and Android smartphone users worldwide. The meta-owned platform will bring more privacy tools to its messaging app in the coming weeks.