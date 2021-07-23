Though the feature is only available for Android beta users, WhatsApp is also testing it for its iOS app. According to WABetaInfo, the popular texting app will make the feature available for iOS beta users with version 2.21.140.9.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Taking cues from Snapchat's sending snap feature, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out the 'View Once' feature for its beta users for the Android app. The feature can be used by downloading the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.14.3.

Talking about the 'View Once' feature, it allows the user to send an ephemeral message that will disappear as soon as the receiver has seen it. Through this feature, users will be able to send text messages, photos and videos, claimed WABetaInfo.

WABetaInfo also said that the messages would disappear automatically if they have not viewed it within 14 days, following which no one would be able to access them.

WABetaInfo also revealed that WhatsApp will notify or alert users if they have received a message once the View Once feature has expired. It said that the users would be informed about the same by WhatsApp using a warning system. "Photo expired. This photo has expired, please ask (sender’s name) to resend it," a message will appear.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen