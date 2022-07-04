WhatsApp To Introduce New Features Soon Allowing Users To Hide Online Status, Delete Messages Within 2 Days

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is likely to introduce a new feature that will allow you to hide your online status from selected contacts. This feature is likely to be released soon for Android, iOS, and Desktop users. WABetaInfo which gives updates on WhatsApp's upcoming features or upgrades said that WhatsApp is now working on the ability to hide the online status for a future update of the app.

The information comes as many users in recent years requested to allow the application to hide their online status. After the update, users can change their settings the same as they did for the last seen feature. They can choose between 'Everyone', 'My Contacts', 'My Contacts Except..' and 'Nobody', and their online status will only be visible to the contacts they selected from the 'Settings' option.

"Last year, WhatsApp started automatically hiding the last seen to contacts you never chatted with, in order to prevent third-party apps from monitoring our last seen and online status. Unfortunately, people that we already chatted with could still see when we were online but thanks to the new privacy setting “who can see when I’m online”, they won’t be able to do it anymore," WABetaInfo said in the report.

Apart from this, WhatsApp announced 7 more features for Android, iOS, and Desktop users:

1. WhatsApp is adding a new version of message reactions in its latest updates. Some users can now react to messages by using any emoji which previously was limited to 6 emojis.

2. WhatsApp is testing avatars to be used while placing video calls, for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android.

3. The latest update will also allow the users to delete the messages for everyone within 2 days, and 12 hours.

4. WhatsApp is working on the ability to silently leave groups on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update. However, this feature is still under development.

5. A blur tool for media editors is also under development.

6. WhatsApp is also set to introduce a group icon editor in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta.

7. The app is releasing a redesigned context menu on Windows beta. In addition, beta testers have also reported some improvements when loading older messages.