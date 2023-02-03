WhatsApp To Introduce 'Calling Shortcuts' For Android Users: Report

Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp which is owned and managed by the technology company Meta is currently working on a shortcut call feature that will let users create calling shortcuts by tapping on the contact cards from the existing list.

This came after WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp news and upcoming features reporting website, reported that the platform is working on the contact list car which will let the users create a calling shortcut on the home screen of the device. According to the device, this feature will come in handy for users who constantly call and are irritated by going through the same process. However, this feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out with the upcoming updates, added the report.

The platform is also working on a plethora of new features including sharing original quality photos. With the rollout of this feature, users would be able to share photos without compromising on the quality of images as long as their phone’s storage has enough space. Additionally, now the platform would reportedly have three different options to share the image with other users.

Furthermore, a new setting icon will be added to the drawing tool header, allowing users to customise the quality of any photo they send. This will give them greater control over the quality of the photos they send, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is required.

Additionally, there are plenty of new features that would soon make an entry in the year 2023. Companion mode, screen lock for desktop, the introduction of call tabs in the desktop version, picture-in-place for iOS users, and other features could soon be added on the platform for the users to make it a handy option for achieving their day-to-day tasks.