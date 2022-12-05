WhatsApp To Introduce 21 New Emojis On The Messaging Platform: Report

After adding on a lot of new features under its name, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is now set to add 21 new emoji reactions, claims a report. This came after the new emojis were spotted in the beta version of the platform.

According to WABetaInfo, a platform that provides WhatsApp news, the platform has also revised the eight emojis that are already available on the beta application. Furthermore, WhatsApp version 2.22.25.12, which is now available via the Google Play Beta Program, introduces 21 new emojis to the messaging app. However, the emojis are said to be under development, so they are not yet available to all beta users.

Recently, the messaging platform has rolled out the emoji reaction on the messages through which a user can depict his emotions using the reaction emoji. It has six emojis: thumbs up, heart, face with tears of joy, face with mouth open, crying face, and the person with folded hands. However, the added on emojis like pleading faces and faces holding back tears are being noticed by the users.

WhatsApp has rolled out multiple features including the communities, blocking the screenshots of view once content, more participants in groups, and video calls, in chat polls, forwarding media with captions, message yourself feature, and more.

The platform is currently testing - Screenshot blocking, clickable links on WhatsApp status, WhatsApp Premium for Businesses, a new business tool tab in WhatsApp Business, avatars, and companion mode - multi-device sync.



WhatsApp has over two billion active users on the platform, that too on a daily basis, and is trying to retain the users by adding more engaging features. The platform competes with Telegram, Slack, and iMessage.