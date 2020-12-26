WhatsApp is inching closer to launching its much-awaited multi-device support feature that will allow users to run the app on multiple devices with the same account. The app is currently testing how the calls will be received when multiple devices are configured for the same account

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Popular messaging app WhatsApp is inching closer to launching its much-awaited multi-device support feature that will allow users to run the app on multiple devices with the same account. The app is currently testing how the calls will be received when multiple devices are configured for the same account, according to WABetainfo, a website that tracks new features on WhatsApp.

Responding to a tweet asking the status of the multi-device support, the official handle of the website wrote, "WhatsApp is currently testing calls when the mult-device is configured for the same account between different devices since the last week. No release date available."

Once the multi-device feature is activated, all your gadgets on which the account is being accessed will receive a new message simultaneously, much like how it happens when you are using the app on your phone and WhatsApp web at the same time. Needless to say, all your actions, such as starring a message, archiving a text, etc, will be synced.

The social media giant has been reportedly working on this feature for well over a year now. This comes in addition to the already available dual feature desktop alongside smartphone which requires the scan of a unique QR code.

An earlier report by WABetainfo had suggested that a user will be able to use a WhatsApp account on four different devices at the same time. In addition, the primary device need not necessarily be connected to the internet for the other devices to receive messages.

WhatsApp keeps releasing new creative features and functionalities with every update to provide a seamless experience to its users. The application enjoys the largest user base among a range of messaging platforms due to its minimalistic user interface that gets better with every update.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja