New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new voice calling interface on iOS devices. The new voice calling interface was earlier spotted by the Android users last year in December, when Meta-owned instant messaging app was executing its beta testing. WhatsApp is also redesigning the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern, organising the available space.

The feature is reportedly available as part of version 22.5.0.70 update, and brings to selected users the updated interface on the Apple ecosystem. When in group calls, WhatsApp separates the members in the form of different cards on corners and assigns real-time, colour-coded audio waveforms to each speaker.

A similar interface was tested on Android recently, showing contact name, profile picture, and call duration on the updated calling interface. The update has been marked as “compatible” and will be rolled out to iOS and Android users soon.

A report from 9to5mac also suggested that WhatsApp is also working on indicators for end-to-end encryption.

Earlier in last week, WhatsApp released a new feature for Apple iPhone users, following which users can continue to listen to a voice message even after leaving the chat. Once a use exits a chat after playing a voice message, they can see an audio player at the top of the screen. The player shows the name of the user along with several options such a play/pause button and cancel button.

Until present, a voice message used to stop after leaving a particular chat and return to the chat list or open another chat. WhatsApp started to test this feature last month with beta testers. It is worth noting that the feature is only available for iOS users and it is still under development for Android users.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma