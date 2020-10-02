WhatsApp does not provide a user with an option to download a person’s status on their phone. Here is an easy step-by-step method to download a status.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Popular messaging app WhatsApp allow users to upload photos, videos and GIFs for their contacts to see for 24 hours using the status feature. The feature was introduced in 2017 on Android, iOS and Windows smartphones and remain hugely popular among the app users.

WhatsApp does not provide a user with an option to download a person’s status on their phone. Sure, one can take a screenshot of the status if it is a photo, but what about the video?

Here is an easy step-by-step method to download a whatsApp status:

Install ‘Status downloader for WhatsApp’ app on your device.





You will see two options when you open the app — first, ‘Click to Chat’ and second ‘status downloader’. Select the second option to proceed.





Here you will see all the photos and videos which have recently been shared by your contacts on WhatsApp.





Now select the photo or video you want to download.





The selected photo will be saved in the status downloader folder in the file manager.

Note: This trick is only for the Android users. Try this method at your own risk as you are resorting to a third party app to download the status

Also Read: WhatsApp New Feature: Soon, you will be able to mute a group or individual for 'Always'; here's all you need to know

WhatsApp to introduce ‘Linked devices’ feature soon

WhatsApp will roll out its v2.20.196.8 beta version soon under which a user will be able to use his WhatsApp account four smartphones simultaneously.

WhatsApp keeps releasing new creative features and functionalities with every update to provide a seamless experience to its users. The application enjoys the largest user base among a range of messaging platforms due to its minimalistic user interface that gets better with every update.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja