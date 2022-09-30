WhatsApp Tips: You Can Read Your Deleted Messages With This Amazing Trick

WhatsApp earlier has given a feature to all its users to revoke the messages sent mistakenly to other users. Everyone can now use the ‘Delete For Everyone' feature. All they need to do is long-press the messages that need to be deleted. Now tap on the trash icon that is there on the top right of the screen and select ‘Delete For Everyone’. After following these steps, you will see that the message you sent is replaced by ‘This message was deleted'. It will be visible on both sides. However, there is now an option that lets you read the deleted messages, but not on an iPhone. This can be done with or without installing any sort of third-party software/applications.

How To See Deleted Messages With The Help Of Third Party Applications:

WhatsApp does not allow its users to see deleted messages. You will definitely need help from a third-party application that will keep a track of your smartphone’s notifications. A condition that these apps will have is, your phone should generate a notification in order to record the messages (when you are not active). It may not record any messages or notifications when you are active.

Visit the Google Play Store and download Notisave. It is one of the most downloaded apps in the genre

After that, allow all the necessary permissions that the app may ask for. It will include access to read notifications, photos, media, and files, and toggle the auto-start option

Once done, this app will start keeping a track of all the notifications you may get including WhatsApp

Now, even if the sender deletes the WhatsApp Messages, you can see the message using this app

The app can only recover textual messages and not images, videos, GIFs, and more. Also, you will have to bear the advertisements or else take a subscription of Rs.65 per month.

How to see deleted WhatsApp messages without any app:

If you have a device with Android 11, you can read the deleted messages without even installing the application. The Android OS has a built-in option of notification history that can keep a log of all WhatsApp messages even after they have been deleted by the sender.

Here is how you can access it: