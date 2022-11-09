WhatsApp Tests 'Message Yourself' Feature; What Is It And When You Will Get It

META-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out the ‘Message Yourself’ for Android beta testers. According to a report by WaBetaInfo (WhatsApp development tracker), the platform has already made the feature available to some beta testers.

With the confirmation, the users will now be able to make notes and save important documents, images, and videos in their personal space. Unlike before, the users will need not to create a group and ask the participants to leave in order to create their personal workspace.

As per the screenshot shared by the WaBetaInfo, one would be able to find the feature by going to WhatsApp contacts. It will be present just below the New Community feature.

Talking about the rollout of the feature, only a few beta testers have got access to the features while others will have to wait for it. On the other hand, Apple users may also get their hands on the feature very soon.

Recently, the platform has rolled out many features which include, communities, larger groups, group polls, share links, call links, view once screenshot blocking, reactions, better UI for business accounts, privacy controls, reactions to the messages, and even more.

Not only limited this, but the company would also soon introduce many more features like hiding online status, and some design changes for both Android and iOS users. Recently, Meta in a report clarified that the messaging platform has over 2 billion active users on a daily basis.