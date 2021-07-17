According to WABetaInfo, the new feature given by the company has only been rolled out for its Android beta users. Beta users can use this feature by downloading version 2.21.15.5 of the app on their smartphones.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In yet another attempt to secure the privacy of their users, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is testing a new feature to independently encrypt chat backups in the cloud. The company said it wants to enhance the experience of its users by providing them with all the interesting features.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature given by the company has only been rolled out for its Android beta users. Beta users can use this feature by downloading version 2.21.15.5 of the app on their smartphones.

WhatsApp provides its users end-to-end encrypted chats whether through its app or via WhatsApp Web. However, this rule does not apply to the chat backup of the company's Android-based app. This allows hackers to access all the conversation and media files from the chat backups of WhatsApp users.

However, the new feature given by the company ensures that all the chats and media files of a user from their backup are marked safe using the encryption technology that WhatsApp uses to secure their chats.

To use this feature the users have to choose a password that will encrypt future WhatsApp backups. Whereas, a user requires this password every time they restore their backup. If the user loses their password, they will not be able to restore their chat history. This password is private and is not shared with WhatsApp, Facebook, Google, or Apple.

These end-to-end encrypted backups also support an encryption key that can be used to restore the password. This key can contain only numbers and lowercase letters between 'a' and 'f'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen