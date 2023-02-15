WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out 'Kept Messages' Feature; Know What It Is And How It Works

META-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp which has been consistent in upgrading the set of features and security for its massive user base has now started rolling out a new Kept-Message feature which will allow the users to keep the messages forever in the chat.

According to WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp news, and feature reporting website, the all-new ‘Kept Messages’ feature would let the user keep specific disappearing messages within the groups, which the user wants to keep forever on the chat.

The disappearing message is a platform feature that allows users to send a message that will disappear after a specific amount of time. As of present, there are three options for when the message will vanish: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after it is sent.

Interestingly, the Kept message feature will let the users stop the message from disappearing within the group, even after the disappearing message's dedicated time expires. Interestingly, every participant in the group will be able to access the messages which can be deleted by anyone at any time. The aim of rolling out this feature is to help the users save the disappearing message within the chat for future reference.

However, the feature is currently under beta testing and is available for specific beta testers including the ones who are on the latest version of WhatsApp Business (v2.23.4.10). The platform is expected to roll out this feature to all users in the upcoming updates.

Furthermore, the platform would disable the ability to star messages and remove the 'Starred Messages' area.

According to the report, one may access this function by visiting the group, tapping on the group name, and then selecting the area labelled "Kept Messages," under which all saved messages will show unless someone deletes them.