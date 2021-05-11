This is also being called the multi-device feature as it will work on four devices at one time. The new WhatsApp feature is under testing process and will be available soon. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Your favourite chatting app WhatsApp is soon to be available in offline mode. Yes, it's true! Now users will be able to access the application without making use of the internet. But here's the catch: Actually till now WhatsApp has been available on both your smartphone and desktop and in order to operate the messaging platform, one needs to have an internet connection on both the devices. However, now, as per the news, the upcoming feature of WhatsApp will allow its users to access the desktop version of WhatsApp that is WhatsApp Web without having internet on your phone.

Yes, as per HackRead's report, now one won't be needing to scan the QR code from their mobile everytime to use WhatsApp on their computer screens. The makers of the app have decided to end the requirement of active mobile connection for WhatsApp Web. But, having internet on your computer on which you will be using WhatsApp will be necessary.

Currently, the feature is still under the testing process but it will soon be available for users all over. There are some users who have participated in the testing process where they are getting to see a message on their WhatsApp Web which says that they do not need to keep their phones connected to the internet to use the desktop version of the app.

This is also being called the multi-device feature as it will work on four devices at one time. Yes, it is believed that WhatsApp can be accessed through the same account on 4 different devices, all at the same time. And the main device out of them won't be needing an internet connection.

Well, we can't wait for the new feature to come soon. What are your thoughts on WhatsApp's this new update? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal