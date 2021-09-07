WhatsApp likely to change privacy settings again can allow users to disable Last Seen, Profile Photo, and About status from specific contacts. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: WhatsApp is likely to change its privacy policy yet again. The messaging app now will allow its users to disable their last seen, profile photo, and about status from contacts. The latest update will help WhatsApp users to hide their Last Seen, Profile Photo and their current About status from particular contacts and others can see those as it is. The feature was spotted on iOs and it's slated to come to all smartphones, whenever ready.

As per reports, WhatsApp beta tracker WABeta info has said that " the messaging app is working on its updated privacy settings for both WhatsApp Android and iOs beta versions. The update is said to introduce a new 'My Contacts Except' option in addition to the existing Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody to let users hide their ‘Last Seen', Profile Photo, and ‘About' status from specific contacts. In a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the new option is revealed. The screenshot is of Whatsapp for iOs but it is speculated that the feature will also be launched for the Android versions of the messaging app.

Also, According to WABetaInfo, users who will disable their Last Seen status from their particular contacts would not be able to see their last active status on the app. The feature resembles the already existing feature in which you are not able to see the last active status of others if you have disabled their access to your status.

The 'My Contacts Except' option in the privacy settings was introduced in 2017. And later in 2019, the same option was added by WhatsApp to users to control their contacts from adding them to the group. Recently, WhatsApp announced many new features which can get released soon for the messaging app. The app has announced features such as Message reaction, missed group calls, multi-device 2.0 and WhatsApp read later feature. All these features are under test right now and will be launched whenever ready.

Posted By: Ashita Singh