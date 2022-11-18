WhatsApp Soon To Launch 'Shops' Feature; Users Can Now Make Purchases From App

After Instagram and Facebook shops, the Meta-owned platform could soon roll out the search for business features that will let the user find contact with the brands and even make purchases in the application itself. This came after the platform rolled out this feature in selective countries including Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico, and Colombia.

Users will be able to locate a nearby retailer on WhatsApp thanks to the new Directory feature, which is currently only available in Brazil. After testing it in Sao Paulo, the company would expand it nationwide.

Notably, the new ‘find business’ feature allows the user to search for a brand just as they do it on e-commerce brands. Even the two billion daily active users would be able to find categories like shopping, food & drink, finance & banking, and more. By beginning testing in Brazil, the instant messaging app is also increasing the number of businesses that can accept bank card payments.

"We want to simplify WhatsApp so users can accomplish more. Building more effective ways to interact with businesses is a part of that. And while millions of Brazilian businesses use it for chat, we haven't made it simple for people to find businesses or make purchases from them, so they often have to use workarounds,” says Zuckerberg in a press release.

Notably, the feature is only available in Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico, and Colombia. In terms of availability in India, the tech giant is yet to make any statement. However, this could be a game-changer feature for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

The company has mentioned that it is still working on the feature and would expand it to other countries in the coming years.