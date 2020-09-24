When this feature will be enabled, users will have an option to set expiration when they share media files, the report said.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Working in line with a similar feature that can be found in Snapchat, popular messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add new ‘expiring media’ feature to the app which will allow users to send self-destructing media on WhatsApp.

The newly introduced ‘expiring media’ feature is an additional feature that will be provided to the users along with the ‘expiring messages’ feature by the popular messaging app.

According to WABetainfo, the website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta version, it has spotted ‘expiring media’ feature as a part of WhatsApp for Android’s new beta version 2.20.201.1. This upcoming WhatsApp feature is similar to that found in Snapchat, which was later copied by Instagram.

When this feature will be enabled, users will have an option to set expiration when they share media files, the report said.

Those who will receive any "Expiring Media" can only view them for a single time and once they exit the chat, they will disappear without any trace unlike "This message was deleted" message when the sender deletes messages.

The feature will be visible only to admins of a group. For individual chats, the feature will offer various options that the user can select for the app to automatically delete messages.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, will also show a timer symbol on the profile picture when the feature is enabled in a specific chat.

However, there is no official confirmation about when will this feature will roll out for the users of WhatsApp worldwide.

Once available, the earlier 'Expiring Message' feature which is also in Beta currently will come with a toggle on/off button and users can choose a stipulated time -- 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month or 1 year -- for the messages to automatically disappear.

Posted By: Talib Khan