New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, has been an integral part of people's lives and has replaced the SMS facility. From sending important documents to GIFs to videos, WhatsApp has all the facilities. Apart from using the application on smartphones, people can also use WhatsApp on their desktops with the help of the WhatsApp Web.



Over the period of time, the messaging app has introduced several new features and once again it is ready to bring another exciting feature, but, this time on the WhatsApp web version. According to the latest leaks, a user will soon be able to change privacy options from the web app. This means that users can change WhatsApp web last seen, profile photo, and more.



Spotted by WAbetaInfo, the messaging application is currently testing a beta version of the web app, which will let its users make changes in privacy settings that were earlier limited to the mobile app version of WhatsApp. “Seen that multi-device is helping WhatsApp desktop to be independent of your phone, WhatsApp is now introducing missing features,” the WABetaInfo said.



When the new privacy setting option will be rolled out for users, it will allow them to change their last seen, profile photo, about info and read receipts from the web app directly. Apart from that, users will also be able to block and manage blocked contacts through the help of this new update. Currently, if a user wants to make these changes, they have to rely on their mobile app on Android and iOS to tweak the privacy settings.



Earlier, the messaging app has rolled out various features for its users to enhance their experience. These features include, view once feature, end-to-end encrypted chat backup, UPI-based payments service, multi-device support, etc.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen