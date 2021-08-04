New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned instant messaging application Whatsapp has rolled out a new interesting feature called 'View Once'. Once this particular feature is activated, photos and videos will be deleted after viewing. However, the feature has only been rolled out for the iPhone user through a new WhatsApp version. People using the iPhone version 2.21.150 can easily use this feature.



The company also announced the feature's rollout for all users, including the ones on Android. While using the 'View Once' feature, the messaging app will not allow the user to forward, save or even star the media which the user has received. Whereas, the sender will get a notification that the receiver has opened the 'View once' photo/video if the recipient has turned on the 'Read receipt' feature.



The feature is similar to Snapchat's opening a snap feature, wherein a user can open up a snap only for once, and then the image will automatically disappear from the user's chatbox. It is believed that WhatsApp has been testing this feature since September 2020. The Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has been rolling out various new features in order to enhance people's experience while using the app.



Here's the step through which you can send View Once media on WhatsApp



Step1: Open WhatsApp and look for the attachment icon



Step2: Once you find the attachment option, it will lead you to your phone's gallery where you the select the photo or video you want to share



Step3: Once selected the picture/video you will find a clock-like icon in the ‘Add a caption’ bar, tap on the option, this will enable the 'View once feature.'



Step4: After the feature has been enabled, WhatsApp will reflect a message saying “Photoset to View Once.” Through this, you can share the picture/video which will disappear right after the recipient will open the message.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen