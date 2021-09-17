New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned messaging app Whatsapp had last year introduced its payments system and it rolled out for some users in June 2021. Now, the company has rolled out this feature for all users of WhatsApp. The new payments feature will allow its users to send and receive money just with a single tap.



With this new feature, users will be able to see the payment notifications above in the chat list. Apart from this, users can also see the Whatsapp payments service when going in the list of options, which opens when a user clicks on More (3 dots) in the top right corner of the app.



The Whatsapp payment feature is UPI-based and the company claims that the feature is completely safe while transferring the money. The company also says that this option is in full compliance with India’s data localization guidelines.



Here's a step-by-step guide to activate the WhatsApp payment feature:



Step 1: To use this feature, you need to open a WhatsApp account and tap on the three-dots menu at the top right corner



Step 2: There you will find the payments options above the setting -- click on add payment method after which you will get a pop up for 'Accept and Continue'



Step 3: Once you click continue, a list of different banks will appear in front of you, in which you have to select your bank



Step 4: Next, tap on your bank account -- then, click on 'Done'



Step 5: After completing the process, you will be able to view your UPI ID, your payment history, and your linked bank account



The company had been introducing a bunch of different features lately to enhance the experience of the user. These new features include -- multi-device feature, joinable calls, view once feature, etc.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen