WhatsApp Rolls Out Snapchat-Like 3D Avatars, Here's How To Get Them

In a blog post, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp has now announced that it has added yet another awesome feature that will let users put 3D avatars as their display picture (DP). Not only this, the users can even share their customised 3D avatars as stickers in the group chats and the individual chats.

Notably, WhatsApp in recent updates has been getting some features that Facebook and its Messenger already have. Be it the display of pictures on the side of messages in groups or the avatars, Meta has already made it available on messenger years ago. Reportedly, a group of iOS users has already got their hands on the feature.

A user will now be able to mix and match various hairstyles, facial features, and outfits to create their own avatars, just like in Snapchat. If not, it can select any custom sticker depicting a variety of feelings and behaviours. The platform will include more than 36 custom stickers representing numerous emotions and actions for your reference.

Additionally, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has stated that the platform will be receiving updates that will expand the options for style enhancements, such as lighting, shading, different hair textures, and more. It will be implemented in the upcoming updates with the goal of continually improving the feature.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced the launch of the feature by saying, "We're bringing avatars to WhatsApp! You can now use your avatar as a chat sticker, and more styles will be available soon across all of our apps”, according to the statement.

With this announcement, the feature is now available for the users, so make sure the recent update is installed on your handset from your respective Play Store or App Store. If you have not got any you might be getting it in the coming days.