New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In order to make the shopping experience easier for its customers, popular social media messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday introduced a feature that will allow its user check out available products and make purchases right from a chat.

In a statement, the company informed that the feature will allow its user to discover a business' catalog so they know what goods or services it offers. It informed that the feature will "is available now across the world and will replace the voice call button" and it will help increase sale.

"And, we want to make the shopping experience even better — especially as we get ready for a holiday shopping season unlike any other when people will need helpful ways to make purchases remotely and businesses want digital tools to close sales," the WhatsApp said in a statement.

We're making shopping on WhatsApp even easier. Now you can easily discover something you'd like to buy from your favorite business by tapping on the new shopping button at the top of chats. pic.twitter.com/lHn0M1NhM5 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) November 10, 2020

"Now, when a person sees the shopping button, which looks like a storefront icon, they will immediately know the business has a catalog so they can browse products and start a conversation about an item they see with just one tap. This will make it easier for businesses to have their products discovered which can help increase sales," it added.

According to a report, the WhatsApp Business account is used by more than 175 million people across the world. Another report says that nearly 3 million people who use this account are Indians.

"In the future, we'll make it possible to add items to a cart and check out, all within WhatsApp," the company had said last month.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma