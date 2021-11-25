New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Whatsapp has rolled out two new features for their Android users in a bid to upgrade their security and increase their number of features. The messaging app has introduced 'Whatsapp Message Level Reporting Feature' that will limit the users to send lewd and offensive messages on the app.

The features have been added to the app keeping the increasing number of hate speech and rioting messages in view. This newly added feature will allow the government to keep track of the people disseminating such messages on the app.

After the introduction of the app, users will be able to report any lewd or offensive message in nature and can block them as well. For this, you can report and block the message by long pressing on it. Also, if any such account is reported on the app by more than 25 users then, Whatsapp will ban such account. Along with that, the report of such people will also be shared with the government.

"In our endeavour to provide more safety and control to users, WhatsApp is now introducing two new safety features, ‘flash calls’ and ‘message level reporting’ to ensure that user experience remains secure, in addition to the host of other safety measures and product features that allow users to continue safeguarding their personal messaging experience," the company added.

Apart from this Whatsapp level reporting feature, the app has also rolled out 'Flash Calls' in the nation for users. This newly added feature will allow users to verify their phone number via an automated call, similar to what we have seen for verification for Truecaller.

"We are committed to offering our users a secure, safe, and reliable messaging service experience to connect with each other for personal conversations. WhatsApp is an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services in preventing and combating abuse and we are deeply committed to user safety," the company said in a statement.

Posted By: Ashita Singh