WhatsApp has rolled out various features and one among them is the image editing feature which will help in editing the pictures in a better way before sending them to your contact. The editing feature is as similar as what we use over the mobile version of WhatsApp.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned messaging app Whatsapp over the time has rolled out various features to ease the user interface of the app. Recently, the messaging app has introduced another new feature for those who use WhatsApp web more frequently. This feature will help in editing the pictures in better way before sending it to your contact. The editing feature is as similar as what we use over the mobile version of WhatsApp.

Apart from this, the WABetaInfo has also informed about another feature wherein if a person uploads a status then a 'green ring' will appear on their profile picture which will indicate that they have uploaded a status. This feature is similar to Instagram and Twitter. It will cut down the hassle of specifically checking the status section because as soon as other user taps on the profile photo with a green light they will be asked to whether see the profile picture or the status.

WhatsApp introduced the 'uploading status' feature back in 2017 and this is similar to the Snapchat feature as these status uploaded over whatsApp disappear automatically within 24 hours.

Another feature the messaging app is working on is the Sticker Suggestion. Through this users will get suggestions of stickers according to the word they type. The sticker suggestion is currently in the testing zone and will be released to Android-iOS users soon.

The messaging app is continuously trying to enhance the experience of its user by introducing different features. Earlier the company had introduced Multi-device support, View Once features among others.

WhatsApp rolls out new 'image editing' feature for WhatsApp web; read details here

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen