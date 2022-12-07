WhatsApp Rolls Out Messenger Like Feature For iOS And Web Users; Know What Is It

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform which has over two billion active users has been rolling out a series of updates with a plethora of new features. With the introduction of new communities, call links, in-chat polls, and message-yourself features, the platform has now introduced a Facebook messenger-like feature for those who spend more time in groups.

With this feature, the platform aims to let users identify which person has sent a message to the group by displaying their profile picture on the left side of the message. Earlier, the users could only see the name of the person (if the contact number of that person was saved in their handsets).

The iOS users and some of the web users have gotten their hands on the feature. With this, the group seems organised as the platform has reduced the misidentification of the other users.

If a user does not have a display picture, the platform will show a human-like avatar similar to what the ‘contacts’ of almost every phone show. If you click on the display picture while in the group, the platform will open a name card with all the details including the contact number, name, and some other details.

In a recent update, the platform has rolled out plenty of features like emoji reactions to messages, a message yourself feature, a screenshot blocking feature, polls, and expanded group features with some added powers to the admin.

Not only this, the platform is planning to introduce many other features as reported by WAbetainfo. WhatsApp Business, some new business tools are on the list. Another interesting feature that the platform is testing is the disappearing messages. Currently, it has been rolled out for the beta testers. The feature aims to provide more privacy to the users.