WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Message Yourself' For Beta Testing; Here's Everything You Need To Know

With the release of many features and privacy policies, WhatsApp is now working on the message-to-yourself feature. With this feature, a user will get a chat window on which they can message any sort of information, images, videos, GIFs, or more.

As per a report by WaBetaInfo, the platform already has the feature available in its beta version 2.22.24.2 for the Android users. Earlier, the users used the groups where they were the only participant as a personal space on the platform.

By default, WhatsApp will save your phone number. Only beta testers who update the app will see the chat caption "Message Yourself" instead. In essence, WhatsApp is just emphasising the in-app feature that allows you to chat with yourself already.

Earlier, the world’s most used messaging platform WhatsApp, has rolled out many features. It includes no screenshots in view once mode, communities, larger group size, more emoji reactions, the ability for admins to delete unwanted messages, more participants in voice calls, chat filters, call links and polls.

However, the users could soon see more features coming out with the new update which includes a blur tool, the ability to forward media with the caption, and media auto-download on desktop. With this, it has become evident that the platform is working hard to maintain its user retention.

Earlier, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg clarified that WhatsApp is far more secure, even safer than iMessage. This came after Parag Aggarwal said to use any platform but not WhatsApp, it is not safe for your privacy.