WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Message Yourself' Feature To Some Users, Here's How To Use It

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has been launching a series of new features including polls, communities, and increased group sizes in its recent updates. With this, the company has officially announced its ‘Message Yourself’ feature.

The long-awaited "Message Yourself" feature of the instant messaging service WhatsApp has already been rolled out to some users (beta testers). It enables users to send messages to themselves that can include notes, reminders, and even images, videos, documents, GIFs, and other media.

The feature will be available to every WhatsApp user, whether it is Android or iOS. The feature was earlier reported by WABetaInfo and now the company has officially announced it. With this, the prime objective is to make the daily tasks of the user faster and easier.

The platform itself provides usage instructions for this feature. To use this feature, simply go to the contacts page. Your own contact will be at the top of the list when you start a new chat. To text yourself, click on your phone number. Ensure that you have the most recent version of the application, and if not, visit the relevant App Store or Play Store to update it.

Sharing media from your phone to the web is another way to use the feature. Since the majority of people use WhatsApp Web for work, it will be much simpler for them to access any documents, photos, or other media using the messaging service.

Reportedly, the Meta-owned platform is expected to bring more features in the coming updates like voice status, voice calls over the web, and more.