WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Forward Media With Caption' Feature For iOS Users; Here's How To Use It

With a series of new features being rolled out, the instant messaging platform has now rolled out one of the most awaited features ‘forward media with caption’ feature. The feature was rolled out earlier for the beta testers and now has been launched for iOS users. The users will now be able to forward the captions with all the images, videos, GIFs, or any other document.

Talking about how to use it, the process is quite similar to what it was earlier. All you need to do is select the image (with caption), click on the forward option, and select the contact to whom you want to forward. After tapping ‘Send’ the algorithm would automatically share the image with the caption to the other side.

Furthermore, if the user does not wish to forward the caption, a dismiss button is provided to remove the caption from the image before forwarding the message.

Android users are also expected to get their hands on the feature soon with a new update. However, there are no official statements on when will Android users can use this feature.

Recently, the meta-owned platform has rolled out a number of features including communities, larger groups, call links, emoji reactions to the messages, a message yourself feature, group calls, and group video calls. Not only limited to it, but the platform also introduced Twitter-like in-chat polls for taking an opinion from a certain set of people.

Notably, there are plenty of more features that are in the beta testing phase and could roll out for the users anytime soon. Some of these include customised avatars, muting shortcuts for group chats, and contact cards.