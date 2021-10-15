New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, has finally rolled out its end-to-end encryption feature on Thursday for all its users globally. The messaging app was working on encrypting chat backups for the longest time, and in the initial phase, the company introduced this feature for its beta users.



Now, the company has introduced this feature for all users, who can add this additional layer of security to their iCloud and Google Drive accounts where chat backups are saved. With the help of this feature users can choose to encrypt the chat that is backed up on your Google Drive and iCloud and when a user will encrypt his or her chat, even WhatsApp or Facebook cannot read it.



Further, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his social media page and announced the rollout of end-to-end encryption for cloud backup. Announcing the new feature, WhatsApp said in a blog post, “This feature will provide people with more privacy and security for their digital conversations and that’s a responsibility that we don’t take lightly. Given this, we are rolling this out slowly to ensure a consistent and reliable user experience for people on iOS and Android around the world."



Users can now protect their end-to-end encrypted backups with a password of their choice or with 64-digit encryption keys that only a user will know. Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service provider will be able to read or unlock the backup.



How to activate encryption for WhatsApp chats



Step 1: Go to settings



Step 2: Tap on the chat -- tap on chat backup -- and then tap ‘end-to-end encrypted Backup’.



Step 3: Click on continue, -- then create a password or a key



Step 4: Once you have created the password,-- tap on done and wait for WhatsApp to create your end-to-end encrypted backup.



How to turn off end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp chats



Step 1: Go to settings.



Step 2: Tap on chats, go to chat backup and then go to End-to-End Encrypted Backup.



Step 3: After that select the turn-off menu.



Step 4: Enter the password that you have created for end-to-end encryption.



Step 5: Confirm that you want to turn off encrypted backup by tapping on the Confirm option.



NOTE: If a user forgets his or her password of WhatsApp end-to-end encrypted backup then he or she will not be able to restore their backup.

