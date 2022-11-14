WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Companion Mode' For Beta Users: Report

The most used instant messaging platform, WhatsApp will now allow the user to link their account to other devices through its newly proposed ‘Companion Mode’. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the users would soon be able to sync their WhatsApp accounts to other devices like Tablets with prior chat history. Users can connect up to four devices simultaneously, which means that one can connect more than two mobile devices to his or her WhatsApp account.

However, the Meta-owned platform has rolled out a beta update that has this feature and would see a rollout soon. The beta testers of the platform are currently using this feature and it is expected that it may soon roll out to other users in a few weeks.

Along with the chat backup, the primary device would link up with all the other devices and would also get the media shared with other users via chat. Notably, the feature may not allow you to use all the features that are present in the primary device like viewing live locations and managing broadcast lists and stickers.

Talking about privacy, the new update will ensure that all the calls and messages would be end-to-end encrypted. The report continues, "When someone sends you a message, it is sent to all of your devices so encryption is always preserved."

The instant messaging platform has undergone a lot of recent changes, including increased participation in groups, communities, and call links. It will also soon introduce new features like the ability to message yourself and hide your online status. Notably, the platform keeps releasing new updates in order to keep users on the platform and even conduct private business. You can also become a beta tester for the platform by visiting the play store, going to the WhatsApp app and scrolling through to the middle, and enrolling yourself.