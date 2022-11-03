WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Communities' Feature; What Is It And How To Use

The most popular instant messaging service in the world, WhatsApp, will begin distributing its community feature to all of its users worldwide today. This happened after Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, posted a video about the roll out. With the addition of in-chat polls, the platform will gain more users for group and video calls as a result of this.

The platform previously announced the Communities feature in an effort to aid group administrators in better managing their groups. Depending on their interests, users could divide the group into various genres using the Communities. For instance, the community feature allows you to divide the groups related to family and work. You'll be able to converse more deeply and more quickly as a result.

"Today, WhatsApp Communities will be available on the platform. By enabling sub-groups, numerous threads, announcement channels, and other features, it improves the accessibility of groups. Additionally, we are introducing polls and 32-person video calling. All secured by end to end encryption so your messages stay private," said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, at the feature's introduction.

With this feature, users could either add already-existing groups (such as their family, friends, coworkers, etc.) to the platform or start a community from scratch. After finishing the task, the user can easily switch between groups and engage in constructive conversation.

Mark Zucker paid particular attention to the end-to-end encryption model (which WhatsApp has been using for a while) in these communities as well. Users would be able to block accounts and leave the community if they no longer want to be a part of it, just like with groups.