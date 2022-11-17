WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Chat Polls' For Everyone; Here's How You Can Use It

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform which is rolling many features on its platform for a better user experience has added another one to the list. Following the rollout of WhatsApp Communities, the platform now has an in-chat poll feature as a stable version in both Android and iOS. Earlier, WhatsApp was testing the poll feature on the beta version which was only limited to developers and beta testers but now it is available for everyone.

With this feature, a user can create an in-chat poll using which it can get up to 12 options as answers. After that, anyone in the group can vote for a single option that he or she may relate to or have a strong opinion on.

Not only limited to group chats, but the users can also create that on their personal or individual chats to get the opinion of the other side. At the bottom of the poll, there is also an option to view votes. WhatsApp also displays the number of votes cast next to a response.

Here’s how you can use the recently added WhatsApp Polls feature on your device (both Android and iOS). Make sure you have the latest update of WhatsApp downloaded.

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your smartphone and navigate to a group or individual chat.

Step 2: On Android, tap the attachment button, and on iOS, tap the Plus (+) button.

Step 3: The Poll option will now appear at the bottom, alongside other options such as Location, Contact, and others. Select Poll.

Step 4: Now enter your question in the 'Ask question' section, followed by voting options. You can include up to 12 voting options.

Step 5: Once you've completed all of the poll's details, click Send.

After following these steps, you will be able to send a cumulative poll to the user(s) on the group or personal chat. The other users will be able to select whichever they want. Notably, it can also be shared or forwarded.