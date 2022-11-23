WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Call History' Option For Some Desktop Users; Details

The world’s most used instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out many new features this year. Be it for phones or its web platform, there are a plethora of features that are now available for users. Notably, some of them are in the beta testing phase. According to a report by WAbetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform has begun to roll out a new tab where a user can access the call history on the desktop. However, this feature is also in the beta testing phase and could soon be seen on the web platform users.

The platform's side appears to have the new call tabs, according to the report. Your most recent call logs and a search option for call searches are displayed once you click on the tab and navigate to it. The aim of the new feature is to let the user access information regarding the calls, call cards, statuses, and the whole call history with just by a single click.

Recently WAbetaInfo also reported that the platform is also planning to roll out the in-chat polls for desktop users. It will allow users to create polls with at max 12 options on both groups and individual chats.

Adding on to that, the platform is also expected to launch the lock screen feature for the desktop version. For your reference, this feature is already available on both Android and Apple devices. The users can also see a separate video mode for its camera. The feature will help users to take videos without holding the camera shutter button.

Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out companion mode, call links, in-chat polls, larger groups, screenshot blocking on ‘view once mode’ content, and even more. Talking about the upcoming features, there are plenty of features that could soon hit the platform. Stay tuned for further updates!