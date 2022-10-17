WhatsApp Releases New Feature For iOS, Now Users Can React To Status With Emojis

The messenger platform WhatsApp has released its new feature for its iOS users. With the release of the application's 22.21.75 version, iPhone users can react to status updates with emojis. The version is live, the users can update and see the mentioned feature on the application.

Just like messages, now iOS users can react to the status updates of their contacts with emojis. There are 8 available emojis which include- Smiling Face with Heart eyes, Face with tears of joy, Face with open mouth, Crying face, Folded hands, Clapping hands, Party popper, and hundred points.

All the iPhone users have to do is, swipe up on the status and they can choose from the available emojis. Tapping on to it will directly share the message with their respective contacts as a reply to status.

According to WabetaInfo, which is a WhatsApp update-sharing website, there might be a case where some users will not find this feature. It also mentioned that it would take some time for them to see the update.

Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out its create and share link feature from the call tab. With the app version 22.21.75, the users can already see the feature. With this, a user can leave a group silently without letting the other participants know. Additionally, the update also gives the admin the power to admin to delete others’ messages for everyone.

Notably, WhatsApp is coming up with many features to enhance the user experience and the security of the data. It includes a Twitter-like edit feature, document sharing with a caption, WhatsApp premium subscription. However, the updates are definitely going to take some time to roll out for both Android and iOS users.