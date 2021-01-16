The decision to postpone the privacy update has been taken due to "misinformation causing concern" among people, with tens of millions of its users moving from the platform to rivals like Signal and Telegram.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facing a severe backlash over its newly updated privacy policy, instant messaging giant WhatsApp on Friday (local time) announced a delay of three months in its planned privacy update. The delay is aimed to give users more time to review the policy and accept the terms of the Facebook-owned messaging app.

The decision to postpone the privacy update has been taken due to "misinformation causing concern" among people, with tens of millions of its users moving from the platform to rivals like Signal and Telegram. The policy change was originally scheduled to come into effect on February 8.

"We're now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security work on WhatsApp. We'll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15," WhatsApp's blog post read.

The company has also clarified that the update does not affect data sharing with Facebook with regard to personal conversations or other profile information and only addresses business chats in the event a user converses with a company's customer service platform through WhatsApp. The company said it was moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms.

Facebook's poor privacy track record and the fact that WhatsApp has over time turned its sights on monetising the platform for its large international user base, has eroded trust in the chat app, which, in turn, has had the effect of turning a relatively mundane update into a worldwide controversy.

WhatsApp now says it is now going to use the three-month delay to better communicate both the changes in its new policy and its long-standing privacy practices around personal chats, location sharing, and other sensitive data.

Reassuring people on these concerns, the company said, "the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and its important people are aware of these services. This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook."



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan