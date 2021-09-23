New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Popular messaging app WhatsApp had recently rolled out the 'WhatsApp payment' feature for its users. Now, it has been leaked that the company is working on another new feature -- "cashback".

What is the WhatsApp cashback feature?

As per reports, the company will give cashback to the users who will use the WhatsApp payment feature. It had earlier rolled out the WhatsApp payment feature in India and Brazil first.

The details about the information were leaked by WABetaInfo. It had posted a screenshot of the feature that showed the new cashback banner over the list of the chat window.

The cashback banner read, “Get cashback on your next payment. Tap to get started.”

Currently, the company is developing the feature and general users will not be able to access the feature.

"It is not yet clear if everyone will be able to get the cashback or only users that have never sent a payment on WhatsApp, but WhatsApp is going to clarify this when the feature will be available. Note that this is limited to UPI Payments in India, you can only get one cashback and you might receive up to Rs 10 cashback for your payment (but this value may change before the official release of the feature," the report by wabetainfo read.

What is the WhatsApp Payment feature?

With the help of the WhatsApp payment feature, users can send money to the bank account of another person by using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen