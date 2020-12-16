WhatsApp payment feature, designed on Unified Payment Interference (UPI) system, is now available to users across the country, with support from four leading banks: State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, the company

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: WhatsApp payment feature, designed on Unified Payment Interference (UPI) system, is now available to users across the country, with support from four leading banks: State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, the company announced on Wednesday. The feature, which was granted approval to go live last month, will enable around 20 million users to transfer money using the app just as conveniently as sending a message.

WhatsApp Pay uses UPI, a payment infrastructure built by a coalition of large banks in the country, to send and receive money. The feature is available now in 10 Indian regional language versions of WhatsApp.

"UPI is a transformative service and we jointly have the opportunity to bring the benefits of our digital economy and financial inclusion to a large number of users who have not had full access to them before," said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, as quoted in a report by news agency IANS.

"We're excited an privileged to partner with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank to bring simple and secure digital payments to WhatsApp users across India," Bose said in a statement.

Here's a step-by-step method to enabling WhatApp pay on your phone:

1. Open WhatsApp messaging app

2. Go to settings and select Payments option

3. Click Add Payment method and choose your bank

4. You will be asked to select your bank.

5. After you have selected your bank, you will be asked to verify your mobile number. Click verify via SMS.

6. Once the verification process is completed, your WhatsApp Payments set up will be completed. You can add multiple accounts in Payment Method. To do that, repeat the process and select the banks, you have an account in.

How to Send Money

Sending money on WhatsApp is similar to sending money on other UPI-backed platforms such as Google Pay or PhonePe. One you have linked the bank, and enabled 'Payments', open the chat you would like to send the money to, enter the amount and complete the transaction by entering your four-digit UPI pin.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja