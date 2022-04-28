New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the biggest messaging applications that connects billions of people. With the help of WhatsApp, one can connect to another person just with a tap of a finger. The messaging app allows users to send media files including pictures, audio, video, GIFS, etc. The app also allows making video and audio calls. WhatsApp often rolls out new features, and recently the messaging app has confirmed that it is running a cash-back campaign in India to drive more users to its digital payments service.

As per the campaign, the company is giving away Rs 11 cashback to people on sending money three times to three different contacts via the unified payments interface (UPI) on WhatsApp.

"We are running a campaign offering cashback incentives in a phased manner to our users as a way to unlock the potential of payments on WhatsApp," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"We'll continue to drive awareness of payments on WhatsApp as part of our broader efforts to bring the next 500 million Indians onto the digital payments ecosystem," the spokesperson added.

As per WhatsApp, on becoming eligible for the promotion, the person will see a banner within the app, or a gift icon when you're sending money to an eligible receiver.

"Once selected, you can send money to any of your registered WhatsApp contacts and receive Rs 11 cashback per successful transaction," the company informed. In order to drive more engagement and retention growth, Google and Paytm have also offered cask-back to users on their respective platforms.

On its support page, WhatsApp said that it will not offer cash-back for QR code payments, payments made on collect requests, or made by entering the UPI ID of the recipient, as well as payments on third-party online apps using WhatsApp.

Earlier this month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approved an additional 60 million users for UPI for WhatsApp - taking its cap to 100 million for Payments."We believe there is an opportunity for UPI to have an even greater impact for the country -- especially in rural regions where digital and financial inclusion can significantly improve people's lives," Manesh Mahatme, Director-Payments, WhatsApp India, had told IANS.

In November last year, the NPCI approved increasing the user cap for WhatsApp's payment service from the current 20 million to 40 million users. The NPCI has been giving approval to WhatsApp in a phased manner so that the competition in the digital payment space in the country is not stifled.WhatsApp kicked off its ambitious peer-to-peer (P2P) digital payments pilot project in India in 2018 with nearly 10 lakh users.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen