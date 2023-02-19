Whatsapp Now Supports Picture-In-Picture For Video Calls On iPhone

IF you are an iPhone user and frequently use WhatsApp for video calls, then from now you can do it in picture-in-picture mode too.

In the iPhone, a user had to pause the video chat and then hover between apps. With the coming of this feature, you will have the freedom to switch between apps while continuing to be on the video call in the background.

The feature is rolling out to handsets running iOS 12.0 or higher, reported GSMArena.com. PiP support for video chats is rolling with app version 23.3.77, according to the platform.

You can try out the feature by making a video call and switching between apps to check whether the video call is running in the background. The video interface will resize to a small window that will draw over apps while multitasking.

If the feature is not working on your device, you may update the app to the supported version or wait for it to roll out for your model. The version will be rolled out in the coming weeks, WABetaInfo reported.

Alongside picture-in-picture, WhatsApp also introduced captions when sending documents, support for longer subjects and descriptions in groups, and personalized avatars for profile photos and stickers in recent updates.

The feature comes in handy for noting down learnings or juggling between documents while being on the call.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp picture-in-picture was made available to beta users last year in December for iOS. While the platform continuously rolls out new elements to entice users, this comes as the latest addition to the feature list.

WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook (now Meta) in 2014. Since then, the platform underwent a ton of changes. WhatsApp also underwent a privacy debate in the past for its updated terms and conditions of data sharing with other players of Meta.