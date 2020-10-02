WhatsApp New Feature: One can also choose to hide notifications from the contacts and groups he/she has muted.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Ever since its launch way back in 2009, WhatsApp has become an integral part of daily lives, both personal and professional. However, the continuous incoming messages often leaves us irritated, leading to muting of hyper-active groups and some individuals as well.

The cross-platform mobile messaging app is set to enhance its feature, allowing you to mute a contact or a group forever. According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.20.201.10 version and the WhatsApp Beta for iPhone version 2.20.100.23 are set to come with Always Mute feature which will replace the “1 year” option for muting conversations - both groups and individual.

So, the user will now have three options when muting a conversation - 8 hours, 1 week and Always. One can also choose to hide notifications from the contacts and groups he/she has muted.

The WhatsApp Beta for iPhone verson 2.20.100.23 also adds support for iOS 14, which is expected to roll out on the Apple App Store anytime soon. The visual changes are likely to include bigger search bar and better intergration with iOS 14, along with limited support for photos based on the user’s preference.

On the other hand, the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.20.201.10 version adds a new Storage Usage UI to help the user delete the files eating up the phone’s storage space.

The Android update is also set to come with Media Guidelines, allowing the user to add stickers or text while editing an image.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also set to bring Linked Device feature to let the user log on in another similar device at the same time.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta