New Delhi | Jagran Technolgy Desk: The Facebook-owned app WhatsApp has helped millions of people to connect with each other across the globe. The company is on a constant lookout for making enhancing its user experience. Recently WhatsApp has launched a bunch of different features and one among them is Multi-Device Support. It is believed that this is so far the most useful update of the app and is available for its beta users. However, this feature has raised many eyebrows on what will happen to WhatsApp Web once multi-device support comes and how users will be able to use it?

Users are wondering questions like will the app stop this service and many more. All these questions have been answered by a spokesperson of WhatsApp recently on Tech Radar.



How does WhatsApp's multi-device support works?

The new update taken by WhatsApp allows its user to use to operate WhatsApp on various devices despite no connectivity of internet on the smartphone. Earlier, users had to scan the QR code to access WhatsApp Web or Windows and MacOS apps and the phone had to be connected with internet service in order to access messages on the desktop/laptop. However, the new update has completely changed the way of using the app on different devices.

How will WhatsApp Web work?

Through this new feature will now be able to connect up to four devices to the primary device. However, the question of what will happen to WhatsApp web after WhatsApp's multi-device support will roll out globally. A WhatsApp spokesperson has answered this question to TechRadar, "WhatsApp Web remains an important platform for our users." The report said, "Until now, WhatsApp was only available on one device at a time. Desktop and web support only worked by mirroring your phone - which meant your phone must be turned on and an active internet connection."

The four additional devices on which the update will run include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, or Facebook Portal. WhatsApp Web and the desktop app will continue to function as usual or even better.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen