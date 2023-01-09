WhatsApp Might Soon Allow You To Save Disappearing Messages In Chat: Report

THE POPULAR instant messaging platform WhatsApp may soon roll out a feature called ‘Kept Message’ for users who want to temporarily save the disappearing message in their chats. The Meta-owned platform which introduced the concept of disappearing messages in August 2021 is widely used by users globally.

The disappearing messages feature allows users to delete sent messages automatically after a set period of time. This comes after WaBetaInfo, a tech website that covers WhatsApp updates, features, and news, reported that the platform is working on controlling disappearing messages.

According to reports, the new feature will guarantee that texts remain visible to all participants in the conversation and do not automatically disappear from the chat. According to the WaBetaInfo article, users will be in charge of the dialogue and will be able to "un-keep" any message at any time, making it permanently disappear from the chat. However, the feature is still under development.

The platform will also add a bookmark icon in the message bubble of the disappearing messages to identify the kept message on the platform, according to the report. The icon indicates that the disappearing message was 'kept,' and it will be saved even if the disappearing messages feature is enabled.

Another report recently claimed that WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer data from one device to another without the assistance of cloud services such as Google Drive. According to WaBetaInfo, the platform is working toward a hassle-free approach for those who have difficulty switching devices. Users frequently experience data loss when transferring their devices.

Furthermore, the platform has been constantly updating its massive user base globally with the addition of new features, updates, and security policies. Communities, Call links, in-chat polls, emoji reactions, message yourself, screenshot blocking of view once media, and a variety of other features are among these.