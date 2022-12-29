WhatsApp May Soon Introduce 'Select Multiple Chats' Feature For Desktop Users: Report

THE world’s most used instant messaging platform WhatsApp which is owned and operated by tech giant Meta is reportedly introducing a new feature using which desktop users can select multiple chats at a single time.

Although the feature sounds remarkably similar to the mobile version of the application, no official announcements have been made about it. The feature will initially be made available to the platform's beta users while it is still in development.

WABetaInfo, is a website that tracks, reports, and predicts the new features, and changes of the messaging platform in a report mentioning the upcoming feature. Not only this, but the website also shared some of screenshots giving a glimpse into the UI and how it can be done.

“A future update to WhatsApp Desktop beta will include the feature that will allow users to select multiple chats. Although we don't know when it will be released, we'll post another article on this website as soon as more information about this feature becomes available,” wrote WABetaInfo in its report.

With this report, it is evident that the company is working on new features and privacy settings in order to retain users and even expand its user base across the globe. Notably, the platform has over 2 billion active users in the world.

Previously, the platform announced a new feature that allows users to restore 'deleted messages' within 5 seconds of action. The platform added the feature to avoid the awkward situations that occur when users select the delete for me option rather than the 'delete for everyone' option.

The platform has come up with plenty of new features including the message yourself feature, communities, in-chat polls, emoji reactions, call links, and increased limits for users who prefer video calls, and voice calls. There are plenty of new features that are under development and may soon be rolled out next year.